Saffron blooms in J&K's Rajouri as cultivation trial bears fruit: officials

As per an official handout, the District Administration Rajouri took up the project on an experimental basis through the Agriculture Department in Darhal sub-division "as the terrain and climatic conditions of that area are almost akin to that of Kishtwar".

The department selected one farmer Vishal Chander Sharma of Panchayat Kot Dhara, Block Dhangri, Zone Fatehpur who possesses only 15 kanal un-irrigated land in which he has been growing wheat and maize crops over the years.

Sharma, as per the official, agreed to cultivate saffron on 15 marlas for which the saffron seed (ora) was purchased by the Agriculture Department from Pampore in south Kashmir and supplied to him. In addition to the seed, some other assistance like fertilizer, labour charges, weedicides etc were also provided to him.

Sowing of the seed was done on August 24, 2021 but after 3-4 days of sowing, there were heavy rains for 28 days affecting its germination and delayed sprouting while flowers bloomed on December 12.