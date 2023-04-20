Sajad Lone condemns Poonch attack, say ‘scourge of violence refuses to go’

Srinagar, April 20: Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone while condemning the Poonch terrorist attack that left five soldiers dead said that the “scourge of violence and terror tragically perseveres and refuses to go”.
“Terrible and tragic news of the attack on an army vehicle and five fatalities. Strongly condemn this dastardly act of terror by cowards. The scourge of violence and terror tragically perseveres and refuses to go,” said Lone on Twitter.
In a statement, the army’s Northern Command said that an army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajauri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists at about 3 pm.
The statement said that the vehicle caught fire due to “likely” use of grenades by terrorists, who took advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area.
“Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident,” it said.
Another seriously injured soldier was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajauri and is under treatment, added the statement.