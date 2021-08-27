Pir Panjal

Sarpanch arrested with heroin in Rajouri

Representational Pic
Sumit Bhargav

Rajouri, Aug 27: A Sarpanch was arrested after a consignment of narcotics was recovered from his possession in Rajouri, Police said Friday.

Addressing a news conference here, Superintendent of Police, Rajouri, Sheema N Qasba said the Sarpanch was identified as Liyaquat Ali of DoongiBharamana village of Rajouri near the Line of Control (LoC) was arrested after a consignment of heroin was recovered from his possession.

She said that the Sarpanch has also been working as a lawyer in Jammu.

Qasba said that a team of Police Station Sunderbani during vehicle frisking at Sunderbani on the Jammu-Rajouri highway on Thursday intercepted a Tata Indigo Car JK02B 2493.

She said that during frisking of the vehicle, a consignment of 690 gm of heroin was recovered, which was seized.

Qasba said that a case FIR No 79/2021 under sections 8/21/22 of NDPS Act had been registered at Sunderbani Police Station and further investigation was going on to unearth all the links connected with the arrested man in smuggling of narcotics.

