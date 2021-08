Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the Sarpanch Mohammad Liaquat, son of Mohammad Raseed of Challas Dungi in Keri sector was arrested last night.

Confirming the arrest, a police officer told GNS that a case (FIR No. 79/2021) under section 8/21/22 NDPS Act has been registered and further investigation has been taken up in this regard.