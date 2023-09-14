Sarpanch kills wife with VDC rifle

Rajouri: Police in Rajouri have arrested a Sarpanch on charges of killing his wife with a .303 Village Defence Committee (VDC) weapon.

The incident, police said, took place in the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursdayat Patrara village of Sunderbani tehsil in the district.

In an official statement, Rajouri police informed that in the intervening night, an information was received at Sunderbani police station that one person Yashpal son of Tirth Ram resident of Patrara, who is also Sarpanch of Panchayat Halka Patrara, fired upon his wife with VDC 303 Rifle resulting his wife namely Neelam Devi age 46,getting seriously injured.

The injured woman was shifted to SDH Sunderbani by her other family members, said police.

“Later the injured was referred to GMC Jammu for further treatment.” police said in its official statement.

Police said that the victim succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment in GMC Jammu following which her body has been taken into possession by police.