School Education Deptt seeks rationalisation of teachers in Poonch district
Poonch, Feb 15: Joint Director School Education Poonch/Rajouri Mohammad Ashraf chaired a meeting of cluster heads of Poonch district here at conference Hall of CEO Office h to discuss the best use of human resources in schools at cluster level.
Speaking at the meeting, he said it is imperative to have efficient resourcing and effective governance through school complexes/clusters, as it is one of the components of NEP 2020.
Chief Education Officer, Bishamber Dass; District Education and Planning Officer, N.M Suri; all Cluster heads and ZEOs attended the meeting. A thorough discussion was held on the efficient resourcing while keeping in view the pupil-teacher ratio in the schools.
“A massive exercise is required to ensure optimum and effective utilisation of teachers. The rationalisation should provide teachers to schools as per requirement. Presently, there are a number of schools with less student strength but more teachers. Such schools will have to forgo some teachers,” he added. He d asked the cluster heads to get the actual data from the ZEOs concerned before the rationalization exercise so that all the schools get teachers as per norms or PTR. He asked them to ensure the posting of teachers in primary schools.