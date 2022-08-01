Search continues for man washed away by flash flood in Poonch

Rajouri Aug 1: Searches continued on the second day on Monday to trace the missing man washed away in Suran stream in Poonch district.
Zafar Iqbal, son of Mushtaq Ahmed resident of Kalai, was washed away by gushing flood waters on Sunday when he was inside a bulldozer after heavy downpour triggered a flash flood in the stream.
Another man Tahir Masood who was with him was rescued in injured condition.
"We are continuing the operation to search the missing man but there is no breakthrough in the operation as of now," Tehsildar Poonch Haveli, Anjum Khattak said.