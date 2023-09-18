Search operation conducted in Nowshera villages

Rajouri: Security forces on Monday conducted search operation in a number of villages that are located close to the Line of Control in Nowshera sub division area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
These search were conducted jointly by Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir police troops.
Officials said that over some specific intelligence inputs of suspicious movement in the area, Indian army and J&K Police launched an operation in villages close to the LoC in Nowshera sub division.
The villages including Seri, Gagrote and various other adjoining ones.
They said that extensive searches were conducted during the operation.
The operation was going on when last reports were received, officials said.