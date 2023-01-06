Search operation conducted in Poonch village

Poonch, Jan 6: Police and army launched a search operation at Azamabad area of Mandi tehsil of Poonch district on Friday after the movement of suspects was noticed by the local people.
SHO Mandi Mukhtar Ali told Greater Kashmir that on Friday morning police received information from the people of Azamabad area that some residents in their area saw the movement of a suspicious person.
After that a search operation was conducted by the army and Police in the area which continued throughout the day, he said. SHO added that as they did not find anything during the search operation, the cordon and search operation was called off in the evening.