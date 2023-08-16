Search operation conducted in Poonch villages

Poonch: Security forces on Wednesday conducted search operations in some villages of Poonch ahead of holy annual pilgrimage of Baba Shri Budha Amarnath.

The annual Baba Shri Budhal Amarnath Yatra is scheduled to start on Thursday after Pooja will be performed at Jammu base camp.

Ahead of this annual pilgrimage, security forces on Wednesday conducted precautionary search operation in some villages of Poonch.

The officials termed these searches as precautionary in nature. These searches, officials said, were conducted as area domination exercise with joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir police as well as Indian Army conducted these operations in the villages.