Pir Panjal
Search operation conducted in Rajouri villages
Rajouri, Aug 23: Security forces on Wednesday conducted area domination and search operation in different villages of Rajouri as a part of heightened security arrangement.
These operations were conducted by joint teams of Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF in various villages of Manjakote, Rajouri sub divisions in the district.
Officials said that on Wednesday, over some suspicious movement reports, these operations were conducted by security forces with multiples CASOs were also laid.
Senior officers of security forces including rmy, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF also camped at these operation sites.