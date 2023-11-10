Search operation conducted in Rajouri villages

Rajouri, Nov 10: Security forces conducted a cordon and search operation (CASO) at Agrati and adjoining villages of Rajouri after reports of suspicious movement in the area.

The operation was launched in the late evening hours on Thursday and was called off on Friday morning.

Official sources said that in the late evening hours on Thursday, a suspicious movement was reported after which Indian Army and Police launched massive operation that lasted throughout the night.

The operation was called off in the morning hours on Friday.