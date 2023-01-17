Search operation continues in Rajouri areas

Rajouri, Jan 17: Cordon and Search Operations in different villages of Rajouri continued for 17th day on Tuesday. Senior officers of Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) also reached Rajouri to monitor the operation closely.
Rajouri SSP, Mohammad Aslam said that aggressive operation is going on in the district and even remove villages located at the boundary of Rajouri and Reasi districts are under cordon.
Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh alongwith a senior IG rank officer of CRPF also reached Rajouri and are camping at the district headquarter to personally monitor the operation. Both senior officers also met with local officers and reviewed security situation to took first hand review of operational status. On the other hand, a team of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also in Rajouri to take review of security scenario and the anti terrorist strategy put in place by the forces.