Search operation continues in Rajouri areas

Meanwhile, Additional Director General of Police Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh alongwith a senior IG rank officer of CRPF also reached Rajouri and are camping at the district headquarter to personally monitor the operation. Both senior officers also met with local officers and reviewed security situation to took first hand review of operational status. On the other hand, a team of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is also in Rajouri to take review of security scenario and the anti terrorist strategy put in place by the forces.