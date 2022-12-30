Search operation launched in Poonch after suspicious movement of terrorists

Poonch: Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation in villages close to the Line of Control in Poonch sector after suspicious movement of terrorists was observed in forward locations in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Official sources said that Indian Army as well as J&K police launched search operations in villages close to LoC including in Khari Karmara area of Poonch sector.
They said that the area has been kept under close surveillance with senior officers of J&K police as well as Indian Army also patrolling these villages.
The operation was going on in the area when last reports were received.
Official sources said that during searches conducted by Indian army teams in forward locations of LoC some ammunition has been recovered which has been taken into possession by army teams.
Pertinent to mention here that troops of the Indian Army had on Thursday night resorted to area domination fire after movement of suspected terrorists close to forward locations was intercepted.