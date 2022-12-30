Search operation launched in Poonch after suspicious movement of terrorists

Poonch: Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation in villages close to the Line of Control in Poonch sector after suspicious movement of terrorists was observed in forward locations in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Official sources said that Indian Army as well as J&K police launched search operations in villages close to LoC including in Khari Karmara area of Poonch sector.

They said that the area has been kept under close surveillance with senior officers of J&K police as well as Indian Army also patrolling these villages.