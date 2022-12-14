Search operation launched in Rajouri village

Rajouri: Security forces on Wednesday conducted a search operation in Muradpur village near Rajouri town after a local family claimed to have seen two suspects in the area.

Officials said that the suspicious movement took place in the area on Wednesday early morning after which joint teams of Army, Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

The search operation continued throughout the day till evening hours and the entire area of Muradpur village was searched, officials said. The village is located only at a distance of five kilometres from Rajouri town and has some vital security establishments in the periphery.