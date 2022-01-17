Search operation launched to trace 3 missing family members

RAMBAN, Jan 17 : Ramban police with the help of local volunteers, rescue teams and NGOs launched a search operation to locate three missing family members of Luckhow, on Monday.
A joint search operation as launched at various places between Ramsu and Banihal alongside Srinagar –Jammu National Highway after Ramban police received a message from their counterparts in Budgam Kashmir on Sunday evening
Report said three family members of a Luknow based family lost connectivity through their mobile phones while traveling towards Kashmir somewhere in Ramsu on Friday morning since then their whereabouts is not known to their relatives.
Police received information on Sunday evening through social media and their counterparts in Budgam Kashmir after receiving information a joint search operation to locate them was launched in Ramsu and Banihal on Monday morning.
Police and volunteers on the job to trace them.
The search operation continued for the whole night and Monday nothing incrementing was found in the area claimed police.
SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma confirmed the launching of a search operation to trace three Lucknow based family members in Ramban.