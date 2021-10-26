Search operation to trace two missing youth from Rajouri, Reasi continues on 2nd day

The missing youth identified as 23-year-old Javid Shah, son of Hanif Shah, a resident of Targain village of Rajouri's Budhal and Khadam Shah, 38, son of Muzamil Shah of Hassote Chassana in Reasi left for Shopian in south Kashmir through the upper reaches between Budhal and Chassana areas on October 22 to sell their goats as per their families. However, the two neither reached their destination in Kashmir nor returned home, said the families, who have now filed missing reports in respective police stations.

SSP Rajouri, Sheema Nabi Qasba told Greater Kashmir that joint police teams from Budhal and Chasana dispatched to the area continued efforts to trace the missing youth on the second day today.

The police teams are being assisted by the Army, she said.