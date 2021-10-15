Search operation underway in Poonch, highway remains closed

A JCO and another soldier were killed in the gunfight shortly after security forces launched a search operation in the area on Thursday evening.

An official said that a heavy deployment of security forces has been made in the area to nab the hiding militants.

Due to the gunfight, the Poonch-Rajouri-Jammu highway continues to remain closed since last evening between Bhimber Gali crossing point and Surankote along Mendhar sub-division.

As per an official, hundreds of vehicles have been stranded on the highway due to the road closure.

Search operation also continued in the Dehra Ki Gali forest area along the Poonch-Rajouri border on the fifth day today. Five soldiers were killed in a gunfight with militants in the area on Monday.