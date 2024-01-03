Search operations conducted in Mendhar, Mandi villages

Poonch, Jan 3: Security forces on Wednesday conducted search operations in villages of Mendhar sub division and Mandi tehsil of Poonch district.

Officials said, “The search operations were launched by joint teams of forces after reports of suspicious movement in the areas.”. The operation at villages of Mendhar was going on when the reports last came in.

Officials told Greater Kashmir that after some intelligence inputs regarding suspicious movement at Nar and adjoining villages of Mendhar sub division, the operations were launched by forces.

Another search operation was launched at Arai village of Mandi in Poonch district and the operation in the area was called off in late evening hours on Wednesday, the officials said.