Search operations conducted in Poonch district

Poonch, Aug 12: Security forces on Saturday conducted multiple cordon and search operations across the Poonch district as security was beefed up ahead of the Independence Day.
Officials said that the searches were conducted in Poonch sub division, Surankote sub division and other parts.
The officials added that senior officers of forces are personally monitoring the operations. “The operations are a part of heightened security measure put in place by forces for smooth conduct of Independence Day programmes.” said officials.