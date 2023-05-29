Searches carried out in Poonch town after a suspicious movement

Poonch, May 29: Security forces conducted intense searches in parts of Poonch town including Purani Poonch after a suspicious movement was reported.
Officials said that in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, a suspicious movement of three people was reported from the Purani Poonch area of Poonch town after which a security alert was issued. “ The area was cordoned in the intervening night while searches were launched in the wee hours,” the officials said.
They informed that joint teams of police, army, and central paramilitary forces conducted searches that continued till late afternoon hours with senior officers also remaining present on the spot. Security vigil in the area is still being maintained, said officials.