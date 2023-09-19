Searches conducted on, along Poonch LoC
Poonch: A team of State Investigation Agency (SIA) Tuesday conducted searches in the area on and along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector.
The searches were conducted in connection with a case that is already under investigation of SIA of Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The case was earlier registered with police station Poonch after three persons, who were engaged in terror as well as narco-smuggling acts, were nabbed on the LoC by the police.
The trio, arrested by police, included Muhammad Riaz, Zabir Ahmed and Muhammad Farooq.
Officials said, “Later, few more persons were also detained by the investigation teams for their links with the already arrested persons.”
On Tuesday, official sources said, a team of SIA assisted by local authorities visited Karmara village of Poonch on LoC and conducted searches at a suspected location.
The searches, they said, lasted a couple of hours after which the investigation team returned to Poonch.