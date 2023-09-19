Searches conducted on, along Poonch LoC

Poonch: A team of State Investigation Agency (SIA) Tuesday conducted searches in the area on and along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector.

The searches were conducted in connection with a case that is already under investigation of SIA of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The case was earlier registered with police station Poonch after three persons, who were engaged in terror as well as narco-smuggling acts, were nabbed on the LoC by the police.

The trio, arrested by police, included Muhammad Riaz, Zabir Ahmed and Muhammad Farooq.