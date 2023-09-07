Searches continue in Poonch; arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu: Intensive search operation continued on Thursday in Saujiyan sector of Mandi in Poonch district to recover body of second terrorist killed in encounter on the Line of Control during the intervening night of September 5 and 6.

Meanwhile, details of the huge cache of arms and ammunition and other things recovered, along with the body of the slain terrorist on Wednesday, were shared by the army with the media this evening.

According to PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, the recoveries included 1 AK 47; 4 AK 47 magazines; one pistol; 2 pistol magazines; 44 pistol ammunition; 1 grenade; one binocular; one night vision device; one pouch; one pair of shoes; two trousers; one pair of gloves; two jackets; one wind cheater; two shawls; one set inner; two mufflers; six pairs of socks; one knee cap; two rucksack bags; two walking sticks; one syringe; one pull through with chindi; 16 batteries; one watch; two wire cutters; one small knife; two lighters; six bandages; one roll doctor tape; one box water purifier tablet; eight medicine sachets; one poncho; one rain trouser; one bed rope; one rain jacket; two needle (injections) and two diaries (blank).

“Pakistan made medicines and eatables like apple, dates salt, namkeen, badam, biscuits, RTE food, Paratha, Chutney, salt too were recovered,” PRO Defence said.

Security forces, during the intervening night of September 5 and 6, in a joint operation had foiled an infiltration bid by killing two terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Saujiyan sector. The body of one of the eliminated terrorists was recovered from the operation site on Wednesday.