Searches in Nowshera after motorcycle breaks Police naka

Rajouri: Security forces on Wednesday evening launched a search operation in Thalka and Nadpur villages in Nowshera area of Rajouri after a trio riding a motorcycle broke police naka and then escaped towards riverside.

Police, however, rubbished the rumours being circulated on social media that the “suspects were carrying weapons.”

“A motorcycle broke police naka late this evening at Thalka near Nowshera after which cops with the help of locals chased the vehicle and intercepted it at some distance,” an official handout issued from SSP Rajouri said.