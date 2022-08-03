Searches launched after VDC members fire at 'suspected' persons in Rajouri village

Rajouri Aug 3: Security forces last night launched a cordon and search operation in Budhal area of J&K's Rajouri district after some Village Defence Committee (VDC) members fired at "suspicious" persons in the area, sources said on Wednesday.
As per local sources, at around 9 PM on Tuesday evening, a local resident from Shahpur village, who is also a VDC member, noticed movement of suspected persons, who pelted stones at the VDC member leaving him injured.
The VDC member fired upon the suspects using his .303 rifle after which other VDC members of the area also fired at the suspects with over a dozen gunshots heard on the area, local sources said.
The villagers claimed that the suspects present in the area also fired two gunshots towards the VDC members and then escaped from the spot.
Soon after the incident, army teams from local camp and police teams from Kandi and Budhal police stations reached at the site and laid a cordon and launched searches which were going on when last reports came in.