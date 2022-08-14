Searches launched in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 13: Security forces across Rajouri district have launched massive searches in different areas after reports of suspicious movement.
Officials said that different information have been received from areas that some suspicious movement has taken place in last one to two days after which security apparatus has been fine tuned.
" Searches have been launched and efforts are going on to follow the intelligence information," officials added.
They stated that best efforts are going on to ensure area domination and area sansitisation and to track the suspicious movement the reports of which are being received.