Searches launched in several Rajouri villages

Rajouri, Aug 29: Security forces on Monday launched searches in different villages of Rajouri after reports of suspicious movement in the area.
Officials told that an information was received by security forces that some suspicious movement has been noticed in villages include Daggal Halal in Khawas police post area of Rajouri. Soon after the suspicious movement report was received, teams of army and police rushed to the area launched an operation.
"Atleast four villages in the area have been covered under this operation which is going on since Monday late afternoon hours." said officials. They said that this operation is still going on but there is no major development as of now.