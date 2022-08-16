Searches launched in villages of Rajouri, Poonch after suspicious movement

Rajouri: Security forces are conducting multiple searches in different areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts over reports of suspicious movement in the areas.

Officials said that there is information that some suspicious movement is going on in different areas of Rajouri district which could possibly be associated with movement of terrorists.

Officials said that searches are going on in order to ensure areas sensitisation and dominance due to these information and keeping in view the prevailing security high alert.

They further stated that teams of forces are conducting area domination patrols and searches in these suspected locations.