Security alert continues in PirPanjal even after Republic Day

Rajouri, Jan 28: The security high alert in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch is going on even after Republic Day with security forces maintaining alertness in all the areas, especially those located along the Line of Control.
Official sources said that the forces looking after hinterland security including Police, Army and other para military forces were maintaining alertness of high level to ensure that situation remains calm and peaceful.
They said that earlier the security alert for Republic Day was issued to keep thr situation calm on Republic Day but the alert is going on.
“The main concern for forces now is bad weather condition which put many areas on LoC in foggy conditions which act as a cover for infiltration and militants make attempts to infiltrate in such weather condition,” official sources said.
They said that the forces looking after hinterland security were maintaining close vigil on areas especially those along LoC which were referred to as notorious infiltration routes.
The official sources also said that surprise checkpoints and MVCPs have been placed in the twin districts.