Security alert continues in Rajouri, Poonch to track militants

Rajouri, Dec 24: A security alert continued in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, especially about the presence of some suspected militants, one of who is believed to have escaped from the site of the cordon in the upper reaches of Behram Gala in Poonch’sSurankote area last week.
Officials said that security forces as well as intelligence agencies had an apprehension that some militants could still be present in the areas of twin districts and were either hiding under dense forest cover or were on a run from place to place.
“Although their number is few, it is still a cause of concern for the security setup and efforts are going on to intercept these militants at the earliest,” the officials said.
They said that a few among these militants had already been killed in different gunfights that took place in areas of twin districts in recent months.
“One militant was killed in a gunfight on December 14 and there is every possibility that one more militant was present near the gunfight site who might have managed to escape,” the officials said.
They said that to track all the militants suspected to have been present in the twin districts, a security high alert was issued and the security was still on high alert with all possible measures taken to ensure that these suspected militants were tracked at the earliest.
They said that the Director General of Police also visited Poonch district recently and held a detailed review of the security scenario in the twin districts where the Army and Police along with other security agencies ensured to keep security grid in the highest possible alertness mode.