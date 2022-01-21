Security apparatus further strengthened in Poonch, Rajouri ahead of Republic Day
Rajouri, Jan 21: The security grid in twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri has been further strengthened ahead of Republic Day. Necessary measures have been put in place in this connection.
Officials told Greater Kashmir that ahead of Republic Day, the security grid has been put on high alert for smooth conduct of all the events of Republic Day celebration and to foil nefarious design of any element.
Officials said that every year days before Republic Day are considered as sensitive in terms of security as in past attempts were made by elements to disturb the atmosphere.
" In order to foil any such designs
by elements and to ensure that situation remains completely peaceful the security grid has been strengthened in the best possible manner and security apparatus is on high alert," said officials.
They further informed that this security high alert is mainly focused on hinterland security as security on Line of Control is already on best possible alertness.
They informed that all possible measures need for hinterland. The security measures that have been put in place include surprise mobile vehicle check points on roads, area domination, and patrolling by security forces.
"Security high alert before Republic Day is a routine trend but this year extra alertness is being maintained keeping in view recent incidents of infiltration on line of control," the officials said.
They added that on the level of police, teams of both police stations and police posts besides Police Component (SOG) is on field alongwith central paramilitary forces.