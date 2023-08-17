Security arrangements reviewed for Shri Budha Amarnath Yatra

Poonch: Senior officers of J&K police and other security forces held a joint meeting at Poonch Mandi on Thursday to review the overall security arrangements put in place for the Shri Budha Amarnath pilgrimage.

Senior Superintendent of Police Poonch, Vinay Kumar Sharma, officers of Indian army, BSF, CRPF and other forces visited Poonch Mandi township where temple of Baba Shri Budha Amarnath is also located.

The security arrangements for the pilgrimage were reviewed on this occasion and threadbare discussion held. Later, a meeting of civil society members was also convened in which local civil society members, priests of temple and BDC Chairman Mandi Shamim Ganai were present.