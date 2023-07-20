Security beefed up in Pir Panjal region to foil infiltration attempts

Rajouri: After a couple of infiltration attempts on Line of Control in the past few days and a recent encounter in Sheindra village of Poonch in which four terrorists got killed, the security apparatus in Pir Panjal region has been beefed up to cope up with situation amid apprehension of any more terror incidents in days to come.

In the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, a couple of infiltration attempts have taken place in the last two weeks with recoveries of arms, and ammunition have been made.

Alongside it, an encounter also took place on Monday at Sheindra village of Poonch district in which four terrorists were killed and the army and police considered it a major success for forces.