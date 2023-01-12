Security conference held in Rajouri

Rajouri: In order to discuss overall security scenario and to revisit the arrangement, an Intelligence and Security Conference was on Thursday evening held at Romeo Force headquarters in Palma of Rajouri.

General Officer in Commanding Romeo Force, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri Poonch range, senior CRPF, BSF officers and of intelligence agencies participated in the conference.

In an official statement, Indian Army said that this intelligence and security conference has been organised by Army with CRPF, BSF and Police.