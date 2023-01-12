Security conference held in Rajouri

Rajouri: In order to discuss overall security scenario and to revisit the arrangement, an Intelligence and Security Conference was on Thursday evening held at Romeo Force headquarters in Palma of Rajouri.
General Officer in Commanding Romeo Force, Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajouri Poonch range, senior CRPF, BSF officers and of intelligence agencies participated in the conference.
In an official statement, Indian Army said that this intelligence and security conference has been organised by Army with CRPF, BSF and Police.
In this conference held at Palma, army said, forces discussed to arrive at a robust security posture based on the assessments of the participating agencies.
Official sources on the other hand said that a threadbare discussion on range of issues of security was held in the conference.
They said that main focus in the conference was of counter insurgency especially in wake of recent militant attack at Dhangri in which seven people lost their lives and fourteen others got injured.
A similar conference was held at Surankote sub division headquarter in Poonch district on Wednesday evening in which senior officer of army, police and other forces were present.
Overall security in Poonch district was discussed with focus to ensure fool proof security arrangements.