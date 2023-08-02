Security conference held in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 2: Army on Wednesday organised a high level joint security conference in Rajouri to assess the present security scenario and to formulate strategies for peaceful conduct of upcoming events including Shri Baba BudhaAmarnathYatra and Independence Day celebrations.
In the meeting the security measures implemented in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 were reviewed while potential threats that could arise during the anniversary of this event were also discussed.
This security conference was organised by Army’s Romeo Force at Palma garrison. Army said that this joint intelligence and security coordination meeting was conducted by it in presence of all the stakeholders of Poonch and Rajouri. The conference was attended by senior officials from army, local police, intelligence agencies, and other relevant stakeholders including General Officer Commanding Romeo Force, Deputy Inspector General of Police RajouriPoonch range.
The primary objective of the meeting was to assess the existing intelligence and security situation in the region and formulate strategies to ensure the successful and peaceful conduct of upcoming events, army said. During the meeting, army said in its press statement, the attendees discussed several key issues related to intelligence gathering, threat assessment, and security arrangements.
The meeting, Indian Army said, also reviewed the security measures implemented in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and analysed any potential threats that could arise during the anniversary of this event.
The anniversary is to be celebrated on August 5 and large scale events especially by BJP are expected to be held in different parts to celebrate the anniversary of Abrogation of Article 370 and 35A.
The article that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated on August 5, 2019. In today's security conference, army said, the participants addressed the security concerns surrounding the upcoming Independence Day celebration and the ShriBudhaAmarnathJiYatra, an annual pilgrimage to the holy shrine of BudhaAmarnath.
Independence Day is celebrated with patriotic pump and show in all the parts of Rajouri and Poonch districts while annual pilgrimage of Baba ShriBudhaAmarnathYatra is going to start on August 17 and will be a 10 day long pilgrimage.
In this conference, the participating stakeholders evaluated the potential challenges, such as possible terrorist activities or civil unrest, and devised strategies to mitigate these risks. The meeting, army said, served as a platform for sharing intelligence inputs, discussing security protocols, and coordinating efforts among different security agencies. The participants emphasised the need for seamless coordination, intelligence sharing and proactive measures to ensure the safety and security of the region during these important events.
Overall, the army stated, the joint intelligence and security coordination meeting aimed to enhance the preparedness and effectiveness of security arrangements in Rajouri and its surrounding areas. By pooling their resources and expertise, the stakeholders aimed to create a robust security framework that would deter potential threats and maintain peace and stability in the region.