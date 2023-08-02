Security conference held in Rajouri

In the meeting the security measures implemented in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 were reviewed while potential threats that could arise during the anniversary of this event were also discussed.

This security conference was organised by Army’s Romeo Force at Palma garrison. Army said that this joint intelligence and security coordination meeting was conducted by it in presence of all the stakeholders of Poonch and Rajouri. The conference was attended by senior officials from army, local police, intelligence agencies, and other relevant stakeholders including General Officer Commanding Romeo Force, Deputy Inspector General of Police RajouriPoonch range.