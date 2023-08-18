Security coordination meeting held at Budhal

PRO Defence Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, in an official statement, said that the meeting, attended by representatives from the Indian army, Jammu and Kashmir Police and other stakeholders, aimed to ensure the safety and smooth passage of pilgrims during the pilgrimage.

“The Budha Amarnath Yatra is a revered religious journey to the Budha Amarnath temple, which holds immense significance for Hindu devotees. As the pilgrimage progresses, it becomes imperative to ensure the security and well-being of the participants,” he said.