Security forces bust hideout in Poonch

Srinagar, May 18: Security forces on Thursday busted a hideout in Mendhar area of Poonch district, officials said.
Quoting a police officer, GNS reported that a hideout was detected in Lower Kasbalari area of Mendhar by joint team of army and police.
During searches by army’s sniffer dog detected some suspected IED, other explosive material which was later on destroyed by Bomb Disposal Squad safely, he said.
The explosives were destroyed in presence of the Village Sarpanch and Numberdar, the officer added.