Security forces carry out low intensity explosion during 'jungle warfare' exercise in Rajouri

Rajouri, Aug 28:Security forces on Monday afternoon carried out a controlled low intensity explosion during a routine training exercise in a dense forest area of Thanamandi sub division of Rajouri district.
The exercise is being jointly carried out by Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army.
As per officials, joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir police and Indian Army are carrying out a routine exercise which is categorised as Jungle warfare.
Under this warfare exercise, officials said, a low intensity controlled explosion was carried out by forces on Monday afternoon.
This explosion, as a part of jungle warfare training in Rajouri, was carried out in dense forests of Manyal Gali, Dehra Ki Gali in Rajouris' Thanamandi sub division.