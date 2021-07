Poonch July 24: Security forces on Saturday launched cordon and search operation in Khanitar Top and Khanitar areas of Poonch district of Jammu division, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Operations, Manish Sharma told Greater Kashmir that the searches were launched by Army and SOG Poonch following inputs about suspicious movement in the said areas.

The search operation was going on at the time this report was filed.