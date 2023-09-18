Security forces on high alert in Rajouri, Poonch to foil infiltration bids

Rajouri: Security forces in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch are on high alert to foil any possible infiltration bids.
A number of such attempts were foiled in last few months. The apprehension of increase in infiltration attempts is being seen linked with the closure of Pir Panjal mountainous passes due to snowfall in winter season.
Threat of infiltration attempts on Line of Control always looms large throughout the year with terrorists attempt to sneak into this side taking advantage of tough terrain, bad weather conditions and thick foliage at some places.
A number of these infiltration attempts have been foiled on LoC in twin districts this year. A recent infiltration attempt was foiled at Saujiyan of Poonch on September 6 in which two terrorists were killed. An infiltration attempt was also foiled on July 17 at KG sector of Poonch in which two terrorists were eliminated.
Official sources said that security forces and intelligence agencies are having widespread apprehensions of spurt in infiltration attempts in days to come as such trend has been witnessed in recent years.
They said, “In most of recent years, it has been seen that infiltration attempts increase when summer season is about to end and autumn is to start.