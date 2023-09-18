Security forces on high alert in Rajouri, Poonch to foil infiltration bids

Rajouri: Security forces in twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch are on high alert to foil any possible infiltration bids.

A number of such attempts were foiled in last few months. The apprehension of increase in infiltration attempts is being seen linked with the closure of Pir Panjal mountainous passes due to snowfall in winter season.

Threat of infiltration attempts on Line of Control always looms large throughout the year with terrorists attempt to sneak into this side taking advantage of tough terrain, bad weather conditions and thick foliage at some places.