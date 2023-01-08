Security forces recover, destroy IED during searches in Rajouri village

Rajouri, Jan 08: Security forces on Sunday evening destroyed an Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) that was found from a village in Budhal area of Rajouri district.
Officials said that in Dandote village of Budhal, a joint team of Indian army, police and CRPF was on cordon and search operation when an IED was found in a village path after which a bomb disposal squad was called in.
They said that the IED was successfully destroyed using controlled mechanism carried out by the Bomb Disposal Squad.
Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Mohammad Aslam said that the recovery of IED was made during a Cordon and Search Operation and it has been destroyed.