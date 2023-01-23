Security forces recover, destroy two IEDs in Rajouri: Police

Jammu, Jan 23: Police on Monday said that two Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered by them along with army and paramilitary CRPF in Dassal and its adjoining area of Rajouri district.

“On 22-01-2023 at 1800 hours a joint search operation was launched by Police, SOG Rajouri, Army 225 field Regiment and CRPF 72Bn at Dassal and its adjoining area,” police said in a statement, as reported by GNS.