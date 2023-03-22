Security review meeting held in Poonch

He issued these directions to field forces while chairing a security review meeting of police and paramilitary forces in the Poonch district police office. The meeting was attended by Additional SP Poonch Mushim Ahmed, Sub Divisional Police Officers of district and officers from recently deployed CRPF companies. In its official statement, police in Poonch district informed that during this meeting a general feedback about the militancy, law and order, narcotics, anti infiltration grid was sought by SSP Poonch from all the field officers.

CRPF officers briefed the meeting about the security scenario and all other related issues in the field, said police. SSP Poonch, Rohit Baskotra stressed for maximum alertness in the field besides proper deployment in the minority areas, keeping strict vigil on all the anti-social elements, and watching narco smugglers.