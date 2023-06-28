Security reviewed for smooth Eid-ul-Adha celebrations in Rajouri

Rajouri: Senior Superintendent of Police Rajouri, Amritpal Singh extended his warm greetings to everyone on auspicious occasion of Eid ul Adha.

In his message, SSP Rajouri said that Eid ul Adha is having pivotal importance and it holds an important significance in everyone’s life. Extending greetings to everyone, SSP Rajouri prayed that this festival brings more happiness, joy to humanity.

Alongside it, the Rajouri SSP also held a security review meeting especially in terms of security deployment plan. He reviewed deployment plan for police and other forces in view of Eid festival. SSP Rajouri focussed on all precautions for smooth conduct of Eid Prayers in the district.