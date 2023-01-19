Security tightened ahead of Republic Day in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Security arrangements in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been strengthened in view of forthcoming Republic Day and recent recovery of Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) from a locality of Rajouri town.

Security in the region is already on high alert after Jan 1 terror attack in Dhangri village while massive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) are going on across Rajouri district to track terrorists.

Official sources said that strengthening security apparatus is a necessary SOP before Republic Day but the apparatus has been tightened more strongly this year in view of IED recovery in Kheora Rajouri on Tuesday evening.