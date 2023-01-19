Security tightened ahead of Republic Day in Rajouri, Poonch

Rajouri: Security arrangements in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch have been strengthened in view of forthcoming Republic Day and recent recovery of Improvised Explosive Devise (IED) from a locality of Rajouri town.
Security in the region is already on high alert after Jan 1 terror attack in Dhangri village while massive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) are going on across Rajouri district to track terrorists.
Official sources said that strengthening security apparatus is a necessary SOP before Republic Day but the apparatus has been tightened more strongly this year in view of IED recovery in Kheora Rajouri on Tuesday evening.
They said that in twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch, all necessary security SOPs have been put in place.
“Security apparatus in the district was already on high alert mode after Jan 1 terror attack that left seven civilians dead and fourteen injured but in view of forthcoming Republic Day and also after IED recovery more measures for tight security have been taken,” said official sources.
They said that multifold increase in Motor Vehicles Check Points (MVCPs) and Area Domination Patrols (ADPs) especially in sensitive as well as border areas has been affected.
“ADPs of forces in border areas have been increased and besides intelligence based searches, random search operations of area domination nature are being carried out,” sources said.
Meanwhile a massive Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) is going on across Rajouri district to track the terrorists involved in January 1 terror attack on minorities in Dhangri village.
They said that these operations are being carried out by Jammu and Kashmir police, Indian Army and CRPF and many villages are still under cordon where even movement of local population is regulated.
SSP Rajouri further said that elaborate arrangements of security have now been put in place for forthcoming Republic day celebrations in the district.