Senior officer faints during official event in Rajouri

Rajouri, Dec 5: A senior officer of Jammu and Kashmir government was hospitalized in emergency conditions after he fell sick during an official function in the sports stadium of Kheora in Rajouri town.
Officer namely Tej Krishan Bhat serving as Special Secretary in Jammu and Kashmir Agriculture Production Department was in Rajouri under My Town My Pride initiative of Government of India and was attending the official function in sports stadium where he was accompanied by Additional District Development Commissioner Rajouri Pawan Parihar, Municipal council Rajouri President Mohammad Arif, other senior officer of administration, civil society members and political representatives.