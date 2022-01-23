Senior politician, ex-MLC Yashpal Sharma passes away

Rajouri, Jan 23: Senior political leader from Poonch and ex-MLC Yashpal Sharma passed away last night.
His death is being widely mourned in political and social circles.
Sharma was popularly known as Sher- e- Poonch (Lion of Poonch).
His family members told Greater Kashmir that last night Yashpal Sharma complained of uneasiness and anxiety and then suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away. His last rites were performed on Sunday evening at cremation ground of main Poonch town.
Yashpal Sharma was a resident of main town of Poonch and was brother of President Municipal Council Poonch, Adv Sunil Sharma, noted cardiologist in Jammu Dr Sunil Sharma and retired AEE Late Anil Sharma.
Sharma's name emerged in political as well as social circles during an agitation in 1978 which was led by student leaders and started from Poonch district and later spread to other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.
This agitation was launched against the process of direct recruitment without following any criteria which was opposed by student leaders. Among other student leaders Yashpal Sharma also led the agitation. Many people were killed during this agitation.
Aftter that Yashpal Sharma remained an active politician for long.
Sharma contested his first election for assembly from Poonch Haveli in 1983 as an independent candidate and later won elections for municipal committee Poonch and won the polls. His work in municipal committee Poonch was recognised as a golden period by people of Poonch as a number of development activities took place in the tenure that included establishment of Krishan Chander Park.
Yashpal Sharma was regarded as a close aide of Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and remained in Congress, Janta Dal and then in PDP with Late Mufti. In 2012 he became a PDP MLC.