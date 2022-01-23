Senior politician, ex-MLC Yashpal Sharma passes away

Yashpal Sharma was a resident of main town of Poonch and was brother of President Municipal Council Poonch, Adv Sunil Sharma, noted cardiologist in Jammu Dr Sunil Sharma and retired AEE Late Anil Sharma.

Sharma's name emerged in political as well as social circles during an agitation in 1978 which was led by student leaders and started from Poonch district and later spread to other parts of Jammu and Kashmir.