Seven injured after army vehicle, civilian bus suffer head-on collision in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar, Jan 11: Seven persons were injured in a head-on collision between an army vehicle and a passenger bus near Tota Gali in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.
Quoting official sources, news agency GNS reported that a collision took place between an army vehicle and a video coach (JK02BH-5393) in the Tota Gali area.
The injured were identified as Ajaz Ahmed (14) son of Alif Din of Sumbal, Mahmood Ahmed (28) son of Mohammad Latif of Gursai, Nazir Hussain (48) son of Lal Din of Marhote, Shafqat Ali son of Mohammad Rashid of Marhote, Arshad Iqbal (23) son of Mohammad Iqbal and Mohd Bashir (70) son of Gulab din of Narain and Bagum Johan (65) wife of Sala Mohammad of Narain.
All the injured were shifted to Army Hospital BG Gali for treatment. They were later shifted to GMC Rajouri. A police official confirmed that seven persons were injured in the accident.