Several animals charred to death in Rajouri

Rajouri, Jan 23: Many animals including two buffaloes were charred alive as a cattle shed got gutted in the incident of fire in Niali village of Manjakote tehsil of Rajouri district.
Police officials said that an information was received on Monday morning that fire flames have erupted from the cattle shed of Mohammad Shabir in Niali village in which entire shed got gutted.
They said that two buffaloes, half a dozen goats and other animals got charred alive in the incident and the victim family has suffered loss in lakhs. People of the area on the other hand appealed district administration Rajouri to provide necessary financial aid to the victim family.