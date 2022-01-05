Several BSF personnel injured after bus overturns on Rajouri-Jammu highway

Rajouri Jan 5: Several personnel of the Border Security Force were injured after the bus carrying them met with an accident near Narian on Rajouri-Jammu stretch of the national highway on Wednesday afternoon.
As per initial reports the bus was part of a BSF convoy on way from Poonch towards Jammu when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it skidded from the highway and turned turtle on a roadside slope.
Several personnel of the BSF traveling in the bus received injuries and were evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.
This is an emerging story. More details are awaited.